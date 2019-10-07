× Two men charged in incident involving damaged drone at Lititz Craft Beer Festival

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two men have been charged after getting into a physical altercation after one man allegedly damaged a drone that was flying over the Lititz Craft Beer Festival last month, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Bartholomew J. McNeill, 54, of Lititz, and Robert Clement, 40, of Ephrata, were charged in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 on the first block of East Main St., police say.

McNeill is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Clement is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to police.

Both men allegedly got into a fight after McNeill damaged a drone by knocking it out of the air. Clement then punched McNeill in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Clement was taken into custody at the scene.

Both men will be summoned to appear in court for the charges, police say.