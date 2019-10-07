× Man faces retail theft charges after allegedly stealing cough medicine, energy drinks from Giant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces two counts of retail theft after allegedly stealing cough medicine and Monster energy drinks on two separate occasions from Giant in West Manchester Township.

The first theft occurred around 11:34 p.m. August 10.

It’s alleged 31-year-old Nicholas Jones stole four packages of cough medicine and two Monster energy drinks.

A Giant manager reported that Jones appeared suspicious as she was assisting him locate the medicine aisle. She told police that she noticed his pants pocket bulging while helping him. Jones didn’t have enough money for the cough medication so the manager directed him to the ATM, which is when he fled.

Police say Jones discarded the cough syrup and energy drinks — it was all recovered at valued at $38.02.

Six days later, he went into the store and allegedly took two bottles of cough medication with a combined value of $27.58.

According to police, Jones was observed again acting suspicious in Giant on September 16.

An officer was dispatched to the store and stopped Jones walking at Altland Avenue and North Sumner Street.

Police say Jones viewed surveillance video images recorded at Giant, in which he reportedly stated, “That’s me!”

He allegedly told police that he noticed the manager following him out of Giant on August 10, which is why he discarded the items. He also reportedly admitted to the thefts at Giant.