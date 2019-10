× Penn State-Michigan will be a prime-time game, televised on ABC

MICHIGAN — The kickoff time and television coverage for Penn State’s Oct. 19 Big Ten showdown with Michigan has been set.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC, according to Penn State.

It will also be a White Out, the school said.

