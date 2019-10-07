× PennDOT: Rest areas along I-81 in Dauphin County will close for 18 months, beginning in mid-October

HARRISBURG — Rest areas along Interstate 81 in Dauphin County will close in mid-October while PennDOT’s Department of General Services demolish and rebuild the facilities over the next 18 months, PennDOT said Monday in a press release.

Motorists will be prohibited from entering the ramps or parking areas of the northbound and southbound facilities until the summer of 2021, PennDOT said.

The next rest area available for motorists traveling southbound is in Cumberland County at mile marker 38, just south of Carlisle. The next rest area available for motorists traveling northbound is in Luzerne County, at mile marker 157, near Nuangola, PennDOT said.

Information on the rest area closures will be posted on PennDOT’s permanent message boards and on signage along I-81.

The closure information will also be broadcast on the Highway Advisory Radio System at 1640-AM.

PennDOT thanks I-81 travelers for their patience during these inconvenient closures.