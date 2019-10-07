× PennDOT to close section of N. Lime St. in Lancaster to fill in cavity discovered under roadway

LANCASTER — PennDOT will close a section of North Lime Street (Route 222) in Lancaster so that workers can fill a cavity beneath the roadway found recently under an abandoned railroad bridge.

The section of North Lime Street is between East Chestnut Street and East Walnut Street, PennDOT said.

PennDOT will fill the cavity by pumping loose concrete into it. The work will ensure the road does not fail due to deterioration of the bridge, PennDOT says.

The road is expected to be closed from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, PennDOT said. Cars should use local streets for a detour. Trucks and other large vehicles should use Broad Street.