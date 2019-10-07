Person of interest sought in Motel 6 theft

CHAMBERSBURG, PA —  Chambersburg Police are seeking a person of interest in a Motel 6 cash grab. Police were called to the Motel 6  located at 1095 Wayne Ave on October 7th 2019 at 2:41 a.m. for a reported theft. Someone took money from the cash register. The person in this photo may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation.  Investigators say this is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police with identifying or locating this person, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.  When submitting a tip please reference incident 2019-11596.

