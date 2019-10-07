Police identify York College student shot Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Police have identified the York College student who was shot Saturday night at the intersection of Butler and Manor streets.

Around the same time of the shooting, another man was robbed by three male juveniles nearby, according to police.

Sean McNiff, 22, of Dallastown, was the victim found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg by police responding to the report of a shooting at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, York Police say. McNiff was transported to York Hospital for treatment.

He allegedly told investigators he was approached by three males while he was walking outside, and one of them shot him in the leg, according to police.

Around the same time, Kyle Leonard, 23, of Eldersburg, MD, was robbed by three male juveniles at the intersection of Butler and Newberry streets, police say. The suspects fled after the alleged robbery.

Police believe the two incidents are related. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234.