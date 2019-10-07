× Police investigating attempted robbery of Walgreens in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the attempted robbery of Walgreens in York Township.

Police say two black males wearing black masks entered the store on South Queen Street just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

One suspect shoved an employee back behind a photography counter while the other suspect jumped over the counter and demanded Oxycodone and Codeine, according to police.

Police say the suspects left the store empty handed.