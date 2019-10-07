Police investigating Lancaster County motorcycle crash that left one man critically injured

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Lampeter Township Police are investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a 32-year-old man Saturday night.

Police say the accident occurred at about 10:55 p.m. on the 1200 block of Gypsy Hill Road.

Officers called to the scene found a single-motorcycle crash and a rider down in the roadway suffering from multiple serious injuries. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures at the scene before the victim was transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital for further treatment.

The roadway was closed until approximately 2 a.m. while police conducted an on-scene investigation. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at (717) 464-2421.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

