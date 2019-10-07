× Police: New Jersey woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in East Lampeter Township, police say. Two other people were taken to the hospital following the wreck.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East (Route 462). Police were called to the scene at 4 p.m.

Police say a black 2003 Infinity G35 was traveling eastbound on Route 462 when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed the center turn lane and westbound lane before striking a sidewalk, becoming airborne.

According to police, the vehicle struck a utility pole and concrete pillar, which caused it to roll over before coming to a rest on its wheels in the southbound (exit) lane of Chateau Hill.

Police say the vehicle landed on two occupants who were ejected from within the Infinity during the crash.

B’neisha Thompson, 22, of Newark, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then a burn center — police note there was no vehicle fire but the undercarriage can reach very hot temperatures. A 25-year-old man, also of Newark, New Jersey, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to Lancaster General Hospital. He was admitted into the trauma unit, police say. There’s no further update in regards to their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.