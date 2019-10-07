Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of stealing 3 TVs in separate incidents at Lower Allen Twp. Walmart

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of committing three retail thefts at the same Walmart store.

Police say in each incident, the man stole a flat screen television and left without paying.

The Walmart is located on the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive.

The first incident occurred at 4:11 a.m. on Sept. 28, police say. The man then returned at 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 5.

The televisions are valued at $794, according to police.

During the Oct. 5 incident, the suspect was with an accomplice who has since been identified and charged.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676.

