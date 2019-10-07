Police seek information in regards to hit-and-run accident in Hummelstown, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hummelstown Borough Police are seeking information in regards to a hit-and-run accident that was caught on camera.

The accident, which involved a red Dodge Ram pickup truck that had wooden sides above the bed rails, occurred Sunday afternoon in the area of 219 West Main Street. Police say the Dodge continued eastbound after the accident and didn’t return to the scene.

Video of the accident was obtained from a nearby security camera.

Anyone with information should submit a tip here.

