Redskins fire Jay Gruden, promote Bill Callahan to interim head coach

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Source: Washington has fired head coach Jay Gruden. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2019

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will take over on the sidelines on an interim basis, according to NFL insiders.

The #Redskins will make OL coach and assistant head coach Bill Callahan their interim coach following the firing of Jay Gruden, source said. The former #Raiders and #Nebraska head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Gruden finishes his tenure in Washington with a 35-49-1 record and one playoff appearance. The Redskins haven’t won a playoff game since 2005.

This season, Washington is 0-5 after Sunday’s 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Gruden was fired at a 5 a.m. meeting with owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen, sources say.

The team is expected to hold a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. to discuss Gruden’s firing.

Snyder has fired five head coaches since taking over the team in 1999, according to ESPN. The Redskins have gone 139-185-1 during his time as owner.