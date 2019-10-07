Redskins fire Jay Gruden, promote Bill Callahan to interim head coach

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will take over on the sidelines on an interim basis, according to NFL insiders.

Gruden finishes his tenure in Washington with a 35-49-1 record and one playoff appearance. The Redskins haven’t won a playoff game since 2005.

This season, Washington is 0-5 after Sunday’s 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Gruden was fired at a 5 a.m. meeting with owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen, sources say.

The team is expected to hold a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. to discuss Gruden’s firing.

Snyder has fired five head coaches since taking over the team in 1999, according to ESPN. The Redskins have gone 139-185-1 during his time as owner.

 

