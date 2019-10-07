× Shippensburg Area SD not sending elementary students home on school bus; parents/guardians must pick them up

Shippensburg Area School District will not be sending elementary students home on the school bus today, Monday, October 7. The students must be picked up at their school — photo ID is required to pick up your child, the school district said.

The school district said this is a cautionary measure due to the “ongoing homicide investigation involving university students.”

“In an abundance of caution the Shippensburg Area School District will not be sending elementary students home on the school bus today. Parents or guardians must pick up their child at their school. This is due to the ongoing homicide investigation involving university students. You must bring Photo ID to pick up your child.”