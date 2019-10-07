Shippensburg Area SD not sending elementary students home on school bus; parents/guardians must pick them up

Posted 3:56 PM, October 7, 2019, by

Shippensburg Area School District will not be sending elementary students home on the school bus today, Monday, October 7. The students must be picked up at their school — photo ID is required to pick up your child, the school district said.

The school district said this is a cautionary measure due to the “ongoing homicide investigation involving university students.”

“In an abundance of caution the Shippensburg Area School District will not be sending elementary students home on the school bus today. Parents or guardians must pick up their child at their school. This is due to the ongoing homicide investigation involving university students.

You must bring Photo ID to pick up your child.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.