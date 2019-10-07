Showers for Monday with mild and breezy conditions ahead!

DAMP START TO THE WEEK: It’s a damp start to the week as a cold front slowly crosses through Central PA on Monday. Grab the umbrella for a few morning showers, and be sure to keep that umbrella at your side through the rest of the day! Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees, making for a mild start to the day as well. The threat for showers continues for the rest of the day, making for a decent and much needed soaking! Temperatures are a bit on the mild side too. Expect afternoon highs to peak in the upper 60s to middle 70s. It’s a bit humid too, and that’s expected to last throughout the day. The front slowly clears the region through the night, but it’s expected to stall nearby. This means showers are expected through the night, but they should gradually end for most from west to east. Expect lows to dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LINGERING SHOWER CHANCES THROUGH MIDWEEK: The cold front stays stalled to our south, and it interacts with a disturbance the drifts north up the coast. This keeps some showers chances through midweek. Tuesday dries out a bit and brings a return to some cooler temperatures that will be slightly below seasonal averages. Expect those temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Some morning clouds could linger, but they give way to some more breaks of afternoon sunshine, especially west. There’s the chance for a stray shower. Humidity levels are lower, so it’s back to comfortable and dry fall air! Wednesday brings more clouds, and a better chance for a few showers, especially east. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. Thursday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, and it’s cooler. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A couple showers are still possible, especially east.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier and seasonable for this time of year. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. There’s more sunshine for Sunday, but afternoon temperatures drop a little bit. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with bountiful sunshine.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels