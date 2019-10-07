State Police searching for two missing Northern Lebanon HS students

Posted 12:44 PM, October 7, 2019, by

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are searching for two Northern Lebanon High School students who they believe have run away together.

Brieanna Arnold, 15, and Tanayris Velilla-Soto, 16, did not return home from school on Friday and were reported missing at about 2:48 p.m., police say.

Police believe the teens are together.

Arnold was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with red and blue sleeves, black pants, and a black backpack. Velilla-Soto was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, pink pants, gray sneakers, and a blue Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information leading to their whereabouts are urged to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2195.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.