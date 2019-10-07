× State Police searching for two missing Northern Lebanon HS students

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are searching for two Northern Lebanon High School students who they believe have run away together.

Brieanna Arnold, 15, and Tanayris Velilla-Soto, 16, did not return home from school on Friday and were reported missing at about 2:48 p.m., police say.

Police believe the teens are together.

Arnold was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with red and blue sleeves, black pants, and a black backpack. Velilla-Soto was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, pink pants, gray sneakers, and a blue Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information leading to their whereabouts are urged to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2195.