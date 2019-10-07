Strange unidentified flying objects caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A strange sight in the sky in parts of Lancaster and Dauphin Counties is captured on camera.

Those unidentified flying objects have some neighbors confused.

"There was a bright, white light. It’s just sitting there," described Barb Luttrell of Conewago Township, Dauphin County.

Luttrell's family took photos of two objects in the sky Saturday afternoon.

Could they be drones?

“It would have to be an enormously large one in order for us to see it," she explained.

Maybe weather balloons?

“I don’t know what weather balloon has brakes on it," laughed Luttrell.“If you come right down to it, it is an unidentified flying object.”

Two strange objects appeared in the sky outside her home; Luttrell's family had a hard time capturing either on camera.

“To be honest with you, I got the point, I said to him, 'I don’t think they even want us to take pictures because I would look at my camera, and you couldn’t see them," said Luttrell.

Barb and her kids did what they could. They used their phones and even scopes from rifles to get a closer look.

At first, Luttrell says there was just one, but about an hour and a half later, she says a second emerged

"They were in line with each other to begin with," she explained.

Around 4 p.m., Barb says the objects appeared to just fade off into the distance

“My step daughter started making fun, and said, ‘you know, we’re around Halloween. Maybe the aliens are coming for the butterfingers!'" chuckled Luttrell.

Aliens or not, she wasn’t the only one trying to get some clarity.

A number of people called and emailed FOX43 so we called and emailed several astronomy and meteorological groups to find out what the objects could be.

We even checked the National UFO Reporting Center’s website.

No one had posted anything to the website, and no one had any definitive answers for Barb or FOX43.

“Wouldn’t anybody [want answers]? I mean, honestly, I am not the only one who has apparently seen it. I mean, I have seen at least 10 people who have seen this," added Luttrell.

One astronomer said there is a chance it could be a planet.