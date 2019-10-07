Sunday Sitdown with Harrisburg Senators President Kevin Kulp

YORK -- With the Washington Nationals in the midst of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Harrisburg Senators President Kevin Kulp stops by the Sunday Sitdown to talk about the organization's success, seeing former Senators succeed for the Nationals, Manager Matt LeCroy's impact, and the offseason for the Sens front office.
