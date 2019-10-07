× Taylor Dayne’s Oct. 20 performance at Penn State York’s Pullo Center is canceled

YORK — Taylor Dane’s Oct. 20 performance at the Pullo Center on Penn State York’s campus has been canceled, the school announced Monday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Taylor Dayne has been forced to cancel this engagement,” the school’s announcement said. “She thanks you all for your understanding and support for so many years.”

Those who have purchased tickets for the show with a debit or credit card will have their money refunded automatically, the Pullo Center said. Refunds may take five to seven days to process.

Anyone who purchased tickets with cash, or those with any other questions, are encouraged to contact the Pullo Center Box Office at (717) 505-8900.