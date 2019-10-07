× York County man accused of stealing rechargeable batteries from West Manchester Lowe’s

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police have charged a 39-year-old York County man with retail theft and other offenses after he was allegedly caught trying to steal rechargeable batteries from a Lowe’s store on the 1100 block of Carlisle Road last month.

Thomas C. Giese is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

Giese was caught by the store’s loss prevention officer on Sept. 18, according to police.

The LPO reported that he witnessed Giese take several rechargeable batteries from a shelf, conceal them in a shoulder bag he had with him, and exit the store by jumping out of an open merchandise delivery door at the rear of the store, police say.

The LPO reported that he then approached Giese and detained him.

Giese allegedly admitted to taking the batteries, police say.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia in Giese’s possession after he was taken into custody.