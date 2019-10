× 4 people displaced following residential fire in New Cumberland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced Tuesday night following a residential fire in New Cumberland, according to Fire Chief Jim Benson.

Benson said the fire occurred at a residential duplex in the 400 block of 7th Street.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, Benson added.

No one was injured.

The four people are being assisted by the Red Cross.