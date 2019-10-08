× Applications can now be submitted for over-the-counter antlerless hunting licenses

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Holders of a 2019-20 hunting license valid July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 will be able to apply for antlerless licenses over-the-counter starting Monday, October 7, 2019. The cost of the antlerless license is $6.90 for residents.

Hunters can receive up to three (3) antlerless licenses for this season. York County Treasurer Barbara Bair stated that “Wildlife Management Unit 5B, which covers most of York County and surrounding counties, still has more than 8,000 antlerless licenses available.” Bair added that “hunters can apply for and receive an unlimited number of antlerless licenses for WMU region 2B.”

Hunters can submit an application in person beginning at 8:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 to the York County Treasurer’s Office located at 28 E Market Street, Room 126, York, PA 17401.

Mail applications will continue to be received by the United States Postal System and processed on a first come, first serve basis. Checks or money orders should be made payable to the York County Treasurer’s Office and mailed to 28 E Market Street, Room 126, York, PA 17401. Cash should not be sent with applications. The Treasurer’s Office is not responsible for applications that are not received through the USPS.

Hunters are encouraged to mail applications in the pink envelope provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in order to ensure timely delivery to the Treasurer’s Office.

Applications should not be sent to the Game Commission. Please be sure to place first class postage on Sections I & II of the pink envelope.

If submitting up to 3 applications per envelope, applicants are encouraged to submit a separate check or money order for each application. If one check is remitted for multiple applications all of the applications may be rejected if there is a problem with any one application or if any Wildlife Management Unit is sold out.

If the license allocations for all WMU preferences are sold out, the application will be returned to the hunter. The hunter may apply for another WMU where licenses are available by using a new pink envelope.

Hunters are encouraged to check the Pennsylvania Game Commission website frequently to confirm the status of their license application by visiting www.pa.wildlifelicense.com.

Questions or concerns may be submitted to the Game Commission at 717-787-4250 or visit www.pgc.pa.gov.

Source: York County Government