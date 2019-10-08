Celebrate the Fall season with these tasty cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Celebrating the season, one drink at a time!

Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some fun cocktails for Fall.

If you see what you like in the clip above, here are the recipes:

Apple Cider Mule

Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice; stir. Top with wine. Garnish with green apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Ginger Sour

1 oz Redemption Bourbon

1 oz Bols Ginger Liqueur

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¼ oz simple syrup

1 maraschino cherry

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Garnish with maraschino cherry

Air Mail

2 oz Single Prop Rum

1 oz honey

1 oz fresh lime juice

Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rosé

1 orange slice

Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with orange slice.