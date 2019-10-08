Complaints continue over Oak Lawn Cemetery conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several years ago the former owner of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Adams county served prison time after he took money from people who paid for funeral services, and never received them.

Since then, FOX 43 has covered multiple stories about people who say their loved ones' graves haven't been taken care of.

Visiting the cemetery for Cindy Schultz is never easy.

"My dad's not here," Schultz said. "Because he's with me everywhere."

But the pain is twofold.

"This is wrong," Schultz said. "These people paid for perpetual care and they are not getting it."

Since her dad was buried back in July, Cindy said paying her respects has felt anything but respectful.

Flower vases are overturned, flags are down, and some graves aren't visible.

"They deserve better," Schultz said. "You should be able to come out here, to your loved ones, and not have to pull the weeds off their stones so you can pay your respects."

There's not even a place to dispose of trash or dead flowers. Cindy said this isn't just about her and her dad.

"They're someone's mother, someone's daughter, son, veterans," Schultz said. We have to be their voice."

Because even in a cemetery, there should be some life.

FOX43 contacted the cemetery but it turns out they don't have a website. A simple Google search shows that they only operate from 9am-5pm on Thursdays. We tried calling that, but no one ever answered.