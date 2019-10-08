Cool and dreary rest of the work week as coastal low stays parked off of the Delmarva

DREARY REST OF THE WEEK: Get ready for lots of cloud cover and minor precipitation chances through the rest of the work week. A coastal system will be developing off of the Delmarva and virtually not moving. An area of high pressure to the north will try to steer that system closer to the coast towards the end of the week. By tomorrow, we will likely see a few showers popping up with quite impressive easterly flow pumping in plenty of moisture. Thursday, the coastal system begins to take a westward-southwestward turn back towards the coast, likely due to the influence of the are of high pressure to the north. As it moves closer, some of the outer bands could bring in a stray shower for Thursday, but most of us should stay dry. Friday is a different story with much cooler temperatures as the system makes its closest pass before starting to weaken. Aside from Wednesday, Friday looks to be the other day when we could see a bit of wet weather.

COOL DAYS AHEAD: With ample cloud cover, rain chances and a coastal system ensuring easterly flow, we have the perfect ingredients for cooler temperatures in the days to come. In fact, temperatures look to be a bit below average for this time of year struggling to even climb out of the low 60s. The easterly flow will keep a thick layer of low clouds in the area which will ensure temperatures don’t warm much. Thursday is no more promising than Wednesday is with cloud cover and cool temperatures. Friday does still look to be near as cool as Wednesday with the coastal low making its closest pass before it weakens and moves out to sea. A cold front approaches from the west this weekend which typically would mean that we warm up a bit ahead of the front, but with cloud cover likely we probably won’t warm all of that much. Heading into next week, temperatures will likely bump up a bit as the flow becomes more westerly.

LONG-TERM WARM UP POTENTIAL: Over the next week to week and a half temperatures look to generally be below average to near average. Beyond this time-frame though, there is the potential for some warmer temperatures. Looking in the long-term, it looks like we could have a ridging pattern setting up in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This pattern would favor warmer temperatures at the surface. By this point in the year, we are losing significant amounts of daylight from week to week so any warm air influences would help tremendously with the warm-up potential.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann