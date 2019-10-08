Cooler with early morning showers on Tuesday, plenty of clouds during the afternoon

LINGERING SHOWER CHANCES THROUGH MIDWEEK: A cold front stays stalled to our south, and it interacts with a disturbance that drifts north up the coast over the next couple of days. This keeps some shower chances through midweek. In the meantime, Tuesday dries out a bit and brings a return to cooler temperatures that will be slightly below seasonal averages. The morning starts with plenty of clouds and lingering showers too. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds linger into the afternoon, but they give way to some more breaks of sunshine, especially west. Expect cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. There’s the chance for a stray shower, but most should stay dry. Skies turn overcast through the night. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday brings overcast skies as an east-northeast flow strengthens and a better chance for a few showers. This chance is highest east of Harrisburg. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday brings mostly cloudy skies, and it’s still on the cool side. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s. A couple showers are still possible, especially east. Depending on how long the area of low pressure sticks around, it could still be fairly cloudy for Friday, especially east. Expect partly sunny skies, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out east. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier and seasonable for this time of year. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Some overnight showers are possible Saturday as a weak cold front quickly swings through the region. Conditions should dry out and skies should clear out by daybreak on Sunday. There’s more sunshine for Sunday, but afternoon temperatures drop a little bit. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with bountiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: The dry conditions continue into early next week! Monday brings plenty of sunshine to Central PA. Temperatures start to turn milder too courtesy of that abundant sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures are near, if not slightly above, average with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels