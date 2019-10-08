× Feds charge 3 former Worley & Obetz executives with bank fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY — Three former executives of Worley & Obetz have been charged with bank fraud by federal authorities, court documents show.

Jeff Lyons, the former CEO of the Manheim-based oil and gas company, is charged with defrauding Fulton Bank of $60 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which made the announcement Tuesday.

Also charged are former Worley & Obetz office manager Karen Connelly and former controller Judith Avilez, federal authorities say.

Worley & Obetz closed its doors on June 4, 2018, costing its 200 to 250 employees their jobs.

In the charges, it is alleged that Lyons, Connelly, and Avilez inflated the company’s revenue on its financial statements over a 15-year span between 2003 and May 15, 2018.