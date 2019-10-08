Fight investigation leads to arrest on outstanding warrants for Columbia man

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 22-year-old Columbia man was arrested last month for outstanding warrants by police investigating the report of a fight.

Kyle Spicer was taken into custody by police at 12:59 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of Blunston Street, according to Columbia Borough Police. As officers were dispatched for the report of a fight in progress, one of them noticed Spicer, who was known to the officer, leaving the scene on a bicycle with blood on his face, police say.

Spicer was taken into custody and placed under arrest after police discovered several outstanding warrants to his name.

He was issued a summons to contact the district justices in Columbia and Wrightsville to address the outstanding warrants, then released from police custody.

