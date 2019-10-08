Fox43 Finds Them: Police seek your help in catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Megan Frazer with the Pennsylvania State Police told us about their Most Wanted Criminals in South Central PA:

1. DUI, Failure to Respond, Domestic Relations Warrant

Alyssa Rhoades: 22-years-old, 5'4", Brown Hair, Brown Eyes Charges stem from the July 21st incident of this year. Rhoades is said to have ties in the Cumberland County and Carlisle areas. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Carlisle at (717)249-2122



2. Theft-Unlawful Taking, Parole Violation

James Edward Heckendorn III: 27-years-old, 6', Brown Hair, Brown Eyes Charges stem from October 5th incident of this year. Heckendorn is said to have ties in the Adams and Dauphin County areas Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's office at (717)337-9828



3. CAUGHT: Concealment of whereabouts of a Child, Interference with custody of a Child, Endangering the Welfare of Children



