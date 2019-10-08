Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa-- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is returning once again to celebrate Oktoberfest with its famed Oktoberfest menu, which includes fan-favorite German fare, like the Hackbraten and Jaeger Schnitzel, incorporating Iron Hill beers in the recipes. In addition to the delicious smorgasbord of culinary classics, Iron Hill will be offering its Oktoberfest lager on taps at all locations. The German-style festival beer is a medium-bodied lager with a wonderful malty and bready aroma, a firm malt flavor, balanced with mild bitterness along with a clean, dry finish and 6% ABV. Oktoberfest will also be available for takeout in 16-oz cans starting on Thursday, September 26th for $16.75 for a four-pack, but only while supplies last.

Germanophiles can enjoy the special menu and lager starting September 27th through October 17th.

Menu items will include these and more:

Oktoberfest Egg Rolls , bratwurst, Vienna Red Lager bacon sauerkraut, cheddar cheese, green onion, and beer mustard dipping sauce

, bratwurst, Vienna Red Lager bacon sauerkraut, cheddar cheese, green onion, and beer mustard dipping sauce Huhner Schnitzel, pan-fried chicken cutlets, haricots verts and almonds, buttery egg noodles, lemon herb sauce

pan-fried chicken cutlets, haricots verts and almonds, buttery egg noodles, lemon herb sauce Jaeger Schnitzel , pan-fried pork cutlets, herbed spaetzel, haricots verts, roasted mushroom Wee Heavy Ale sauce

, pan-fried pork cutlets, herbed spaetzel, haricots verts, roasted mushroom Wee Heavy Ale sauce Hackbraten , german style meatloaf, buttery smashed yukon gold potatoes, Vienna Red Lager braised red cabbage, caramelized onion Abbey Dubbel Ale sauce

, german style meatloaf, buttery smashed yukon gold potatoes, Vienna Red Lager braised red cabbage, caramelized onion Abbey Dubbel Ale sauce Apple Bread Pudding, warm apple golden raisin bread pudding, rum sauce, vanilla ice cream