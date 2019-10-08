× Lancaster County man guilty of secretly filming grocery store employees using the bathroom

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 44-year-old Lititz man was sentenced to two years of probation after being convicted of a misdemeanor invasion of privacy charge after hiding a camera in the bathroom of a Warwick Township grocery store to secretly film employees.

Nathan Gaul was working as a cleaner for Stauffers of Kissel Hill when he installed the camera while working at the store between December 2017 and January 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Gaul used a recording device that allowed him to livestream the footage, prosecutors said at a suppression hearing and non-jury trial on Monday.

Gaul was caught when an employee at the store noticed a tablet device in a breakroom was streaming the footage. The device belonged to Gaul, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police determined.

Police do not think the footage was broadcast or disseminated. They believe Gaul was the only one to view it, according to prosecutors. Police found evidence that Gaul was streaming the recordings and storing the footage as files.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Gaul after Monday’s hearing, according to the DA.