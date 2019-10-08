Majority of Pennsylvanians believe Trump impeachment inquiry has merit, new FOX43/SP&R poll finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa -- As President Trump faces the possibility of impeachment from House Democrats, a majority of Pennsylvanians believe the impeachment inquiry has merit.

The poll, released Tuesday by FOX43 in partnership with Susquehanna Polling and Research, found 51 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania believe Congress is justified in looking into whether the president violated his oath by asking Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call to investigate the family of former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Forty-six percent of people believe the impeachment inquiry is a political stunt.

Susquehanna P&R asked 650 registered voters during the week of September 30 to October 4. According to the poll, 47 percent of respondents (307 people) said they are registered Democrats, 40 percent (259) were Republican, and 10 percent (64) considered themselves independent.

Slightly more than two-thirds of those polled (35%) identified politically as a moderate, while 200 people (31%) said they were conservative. Only 16% considered themselves liberal. The poll was also 54 percent women, and 46 percent men.

PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARIES

Pennsylvania's presidential primary in 2020 is among the latest in the country. Only 10 states have primary dates later than April 28. Despite that, more than five in 10 polled want to keep Pennsylvania's primary date as is. Nearly 36% of people want to move their presidential primary earlier while 12% of people are undecided.

Of the 650 registered voters polled, 307 were registered Democrats. Of them, a majority of people (52%) say they are still undecided when it comes to who they plan to vote for in the Democratic presidential primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden still has the most interest among candidates with 17 percent of Democrats polled saying they would vote for him, despite attacks from President Trump accusing him of using his power as vice president to boost his son's business dealings with a Ukranian oil company. There's no evidence of any wrongdoing by Biden or his son, Hunter.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (9%) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (8%) both polled ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 6 percent.

MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

Governor Tom Wolf is now publicly pushing for the full legalization of marijuana in Pennsylvania. He is using data obtained by Lt. Governor John Fetterman during his five-month marijuana listening tour, in which he visited all 67 counties and determined around two-thirds of people were in favor of making recreational pot legal.

However, according to the FOX43/Susquehanna Polling & Research survey, 48 percent of people are opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana. Only 37 percent say today they are in favor of full legalization, while nearly 100 people (15%) remain undecided.

GAMBLING

A majority of voters (52 percent) are opposed to a mini casino getting built in their local area (less than 45 minutes from their home).

Toplines-Fox43-SPR-PA-Statewide