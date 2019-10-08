× Maryland man awaiting trial in connection with assault that took place in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man is awaiting trial in connection with a domestic situation that took place in York County a few months ago.

The incident occurred on May 5 and it’s alleged that 48-year-old Brian Virts punched the victim in the forehead and then choked her while they were at a family member’s residence in Spring Garden Township. He faces charges of simple assault, strangulation and harassment, court documents show.

The assault stemmed from an argument between Virts and the victim at Rutter’s on Leaders Heights Road. Virts walked back to the home and the victim left after him.

Police said the victim walked inside and found Virts inside, which is when he allegedly punched her in the forehead, knocking her backwards and into the wall. He then allegedly began choking her and threatening her.

The victim tried to get Virts off by biting him in the hands, wrists and forearms, but that didn’t work. Police said another family member was able to grab Virts and pull him off.

The family member ushered Virts out of the home and they left.