× Palmyra man found not guilty of rape of child

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Palmyra man has been found not guilty of rape of a child, according to court documents.

Michael Cassatt, 33, was acquitted September 26 of the above charge and 11 other offenses, including statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault, court documents show.

The charges stemmed from accusations that Cassatt sexually abused a child from 2013 to 2018.