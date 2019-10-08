× Penn State AD tweets support for players after ‘older graduate’ criticizes player’s appearance and hairstyle in letter

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour issued a statement of support for the Nittany Lions players after one of them received a letter from an alum that criticized his appearance and hair length.

The letter was shared on Twitter Monday night by several Penn State players, including defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, who said it was addressed to one of his teammates.

“Explain to me how this isn’t racist,” Shelton tweeted.

The letter, written by a man claiming to be a “proud, ‘older’ graduate of Penn State,” criticized the player for the length of his hair and said he wished the team had a dress code.

“Though the athletes of today are certainly superior to those in my days, we miss the clean-cut young men and women from those days,” the letter states. “Watching the Idaho game on TV we couldn’t help but notice your — well — awful hair. Surely there must be mirrors in the locker room! “Don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and are certainly not attractive.”

One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019

Shelton’s tweet went viral, generating thousands of responses — most of them positive and supportive.

Barbour sent out a message of her own on Tuesday.

“I stand with our Penn State student athletes and appreciate how they represent PSU in competition, in the classroom and in the community,” Barbour tweeted. “Their dress, tattoos, or hairstyle has no imact on my suport, nor does their gender, skin color, sexuality or religion! #WeAre #ONETEAM.”

I stand with our Penn State student athletes and appreciate how they represent PSU in competition, in the classroom and in the community. Their dress, tattoos, or hairstyle has no impact on my support, nor does their gender, skin color, sexuality or religion! #WeAre #ONETEAM🦁 — Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) October 8, 2019

Monday’s viral tweet is the second time this season that criticism of Penn State players from older alums has gone viral.

Earlier this year, the new “Lawn Boyz” chain worn by the team’s running backs on the sidelines during Penn State games, came under fire from older PSU alumni.

Those criticisms and the responses also prompted plenty of activity on social media.

@SandyB_PSUAD AD Barbour: You're a great AD, so please stop this Lawn Boyz nonsense. We're Penn State – black shoes, no names on the uniforms. Please don't lower ourselves to dirt bags like Miami and Pitt. We're better than that (I hope). — Derek Chandler (@derekchandler48) October 2, 2019