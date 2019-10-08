× Rob Gronkowski will join the FOX studio crew for Thursday night’s pregame show

Get ready, football fans.

“Gronk” is coming back to television as a football analyst.

FOX Sports announced it has added Rob Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots and a sure-fire Hall of Famer, to its roster of studio talent.

Gronk will join Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, and Tony Gonzalez, along with NFL insider Peter Schrager, for Thursday night’s pregame show, breaking down the primetime matchup between the Patriots and the New York Giants.

His debut is set for 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

“We’re thrilled Rob chose FOX Sports for the next phase of his football life,” said Brad Zager, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Head of Production and Operations, FOX Sports. “He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit for FOX Sports.”

A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski played a significant role in helping the Patriots maintain their position of dominance in the league, producing multiple Super Bowl titles.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

Gronkowski recorded 521 career receptions for 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns. He also compiled the most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (four) and the most postseason receiving touchdowns (12). His 79 career touchdown catches rank him third all-time among tight ends.

With a postseason record of 1,163 receiving yards, he ranks ninth all-time in postseason receiving yards, regardless of position.