× State Police: Shooting near Shippensburg University was isolated incident, appears to be directly related to drug activity

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police said Tuesday in a news conference that the deadly shooting Sunday night near Shippensburg University was an isolated incident and appears to be directly related to drug activity.

State Police said they executed a search warrant at the apartment of 20-year-old Shippensburg University students Quentin Eric Furlow Jr. and Clayton Steve Wilson. Authorities seized ammunition, marijuana and packaging marijuana from the apartment, which is located on High Street, near where the shooting took place.

State Police added that they recovered a stolen handgun in close proximity to a Subaru Legacy, which is where 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found dead. Authorities also searched inside the vehicle, where the second victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was, and located marijuana, package marijuana, a digital scale and a large sum of money. Stevenson was transported to the hospital following the incident.

As a result, State Police have issued arrest warrants for Stevenson (felony drug possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property) and Wilson (felony drug possession with intent to deliver).

State Police are looking to speak with both Furlow and Wilson in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.