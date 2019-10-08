Temporary roundabout opens in Columbia, Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A new temporary roundabout opened in Lancaster County Monday.

Crews installed the roundabout at the intersection of S. 12th Street and Central Avenue.

Columbia Borough officials hope it will reduce speeding and accidents in the area.

Signs which notify drivers of the change have been posted, but one neighbor doesn't think it's enough.

"I think they're meaning well, but I think they could have handled it a little better. Instead of putting a roundabout, maybe just a four way stop, and that would've slowed traffic down, but people are confused. They don't know what to do. I have seen at least four cars turning left instead of going around," said Wayne Ulrich, who lives in the area.

Some neighbors say arrows along the road might help drivers better navigate the roundabout.

The roundabout will be monitored by officials over the next 6 months.