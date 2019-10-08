× World War II veteran receives more than 2,000 cards to celebrate his 102nd birthday

George Campbell will celebrate his 102nd birthday on Thursday.

To help mark the occasion, the Brick, NJ retirement home he lives in, Willow Springs, posted a picture of him holding a sign requesting 102 birthday cards.

“Hello, my name is George Campbell,” the sign reads. “I’ll be celebrating my 102nd birthday on October 10 & would like your help in receiving 102 birthday cards. Kindly send to Willow Springs, 1049 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, NJ, 08724.”

The World War II veteran has already gotten his birthday wish — and more.

The Facebook post went viral, and Campbell has received more than 2,000 cards, and counting.

“(We) just thought it would be, like, local. I thought, like, half the residents would end up making cards and we would do it,” said Willow Springs activity director Jennie Campbell told WLNY CBS 2 in New York.

The TV station reports Campbell has received cards from 40 states, Germany, and Ireland.

Campbell, who spent four years in the Navy during World War II, does not yet know how many cards he’s received, the retirement home staff and his family told WLNY. They’re keeping it a surprise.

If you’d like to contribute, that mailing address again is: