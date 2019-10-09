Coastal low stays parked offshore, cooler temperatures and a couple showers possible Friday!

COASTAL LOW INFLUENCE: A coastal system will stay parked just close enough to have a slight influence on our weather pattern today and tomorrow, and a bit more of a promising influence on Friday. The exact positioning of the system ended up being further east than models had initially projected. In fact, its just far enough east that only our eastern counties saw some cloud cover and showers this morning, and this afternoon we brought back the sunshine. With more sunshine, temperatures have warmed up nicely into the upper 60s. Tomorrow, expect a similar pattern with a good amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures despite winds coming out of the easterly direction. The low will take a turn towards the coast late Thursday and make its closest pass on Friday, bringing temperatures down on Friday and a slightly better chance for showers as well. The system quickly weakens after Friday and dissipates.

WARM START TO THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up nicely this weekend out ahead of another cold front that closes in from the west. There is still a question of how much precipitation we see with the front, but it does look like we could see a couple showers in the evening on Saturday. The front quickly dries out as it continues to move further eastward and we dry up overnight. A good amount of cloud cover is likely during the day on Saturday as well. By Sunday, temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees with the passage of the cold front. Sunshine will return and it should be a beautiful second half of the weekend, despite it being cool! Overnight lows Sunday into Monday could fall into the low 40s across the area!

LONG-TERM WARMTH POTENTIAL: Both the Climate Prediction Center and various models have been hinting at the potential for a nice warm up beyond next week. Looking at the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, heights will be rising dramatically, indicative of a ridging pattern. This would typically favor warmer than usual temperatures at the surface. By that point in the month, average highs are likely going to be in the mid 60s, so the big “warm up” will likely only mean temperatures in the upper 60s. Again, this is still warm by mid to late October standards!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann