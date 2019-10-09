Attorney General’s Office spends nine hours searching Cumberland County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The Attorney General's Office investigators spent most of Wednesday collecting evidence from a Cumberland County home. Neighbors told FOX43, investigators showed up just before 7 a.m. when they executed a search warrant on the home on the 1100 block of Tunbridge Lane.

According to property records, Frank Sullivan has owned the home since 2007.

As investigators were on scene, some people in the neighborhood were curious as to what was going on but were not told anything.

It remains unclear at this point why investigators spent more than nine hours at the home, and what evidence they were uncovering when they performed this search warrant.

The Attorney's General's office told FOX43 they can't comment when questioned about the investigation.