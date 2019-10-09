× Columbia woman arrested on warrant for unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia woman was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, according to police.

The warrant stemmed from an incident on Sunday in which Krista Loraw, 36, allegedly failed to return a vehicle she borrowed from another person. The victim told police that numerous attempts were made to contact Loraw but she failed to return any of the messages or the vehicle.

Police say they saw Loraw at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Main Street walking away from the vehicle. She was taken into custody and arraigned on a charge of unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles. She was then confined to Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 bail.