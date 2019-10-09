Cool with more shower chances Wednesday, with slow drying and clearing through the rest of the week

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: A cold front stays stalled to our south, and it interacts with a disturbance that drifts north up the coast over the next couple of days. This keeps some shower chances through midweek. Wednesday brings a return to overcast skies as an east-northeast flow strengthens. The morning brings plenty of clouds, and occasional showers. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds are pretty stubborn for much of the area through the afternoon, but some sunshine could try to break out west of Harrisburg. There’s a small chance for a shower or two, especially east. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds linger through the night, and a couple more showers can’t be entirely ruled out for Central PA. The best chance is earlier in the night. Expect lows to fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s. Thursday brings mostly cloudy skies, and it’s still on the cool side. Expect afternoon highs in the lower 60s. A stray shower or two is still possible, especially east. Depending on how long the area of low pressure sticks around, it could still be fairly cloudy for Friday, especially east. Expect partly sunny skies, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out east. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier and seasonable for this time of year. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A late day shower is possible, and this chance lasts into the evening as a weak cold front quickly swings through the region. Conditions should dry out and skies should clear out by daybreak on Sunday. There’s more sunshine for Sunday, but afternoon temperatures drop a little bit. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with bountiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: The dry conditions continue into early next week! Monday brings plenty of sunshine to Central PA. Temperatures start to turn milder too courtesy of that abundant sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures are near, if not slightly above, average with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday brings more clouds and seasonable temperatures. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s. There’s a very small chance for a shower that we’ll monitor, but for now, expect a dry day.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels