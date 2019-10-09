× Driver cited in crash involving bicycle that killed a 73-year-old Lititz woman

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lititz Police have filed a traffic citation against the driver of the vehicle involved in an accident that killed a 73-year-old bicyclist last month.

Joshua A. Tshudy, 38, of Lititz was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way to Sarah Christine Mummert, whose bicycle collided with his Volkswagen on South Broad Street on Sept. 9. Police, in consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, concluded after an investigation of the crash that Mummert’s actions did not contribute to it, police say.

Mummert later died of injuries sustained in the crash.