Giant stores at former Musser’s Market locations in Lebanon and Lancaster counties to re-open next month

Giant Food Stores will celebrate the grand openings of its three newest Central Pennsylvania stores — all of them former Musser’s Markets locations — with ceremonies in November, the company said.

The new Lebanon store, located at 1750 Quentin Road, will open Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m., Giant said.

Its stores at 3985 Columbia Ave. in Columbia, and 35 Friendly Drive in Quarryville will both open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to Giant.

Giant purchased the three locations from Musser’s Markets in August.

“We look forward to opening the doors to our three newest stores, which will be updated with plenty of Giant’s fresh ideas and amenities, while also keeping customer favorites like Musser’s bakery cookies, assorted pork sausages and signature chicken salad,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of Giant Food Stores, in a press release. “We know how important these stores are to their local communities and it’s our privilege to be able to serve our new neighbors. We can’t wait to get to know our new customers across Lancaster and Lebanon County and we look forward to welcoming them to Giant.”

Each store will offer expanded hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Giant said it will employ more than 300 full- and part-time associates across the three stores, including approximately 220 from Musser’s Markets.

Each of the three stores will feature Giant’s signature fresh departments, coupled with expanded product variety and new offerings, the company said.

Kim O’Hara, a 16-year grocery veteran, has been appointed store manager of the new Lebanon Giant, and Erin Arnold, a 15-year grocery veteran, is store manager of the new Columbia Giant, according to the press release.

In addition, Nicole McMillan, who has 20 years in the grocery industry, will be the Quarryville Giant store manager, the release said.

Customers are invited to join the store teams and community leaders for a 7:40 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 1 in Lebanon, and 7:40 a.m. ceremonies on Nov. 8 in Columbia and Quarryville.

As part of the celebration festivities, the first 200 customers in line will receive a Giant reusable shopping bag filled with product samples, 200 Giant Choice Rewards points, and other grand opening savings, the store said.