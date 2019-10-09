× Giant to mark opening of Beer & Wine Eatery at Dover store with beer, wine tastings on Friday

YORK COUNTY — Giant Food Store will celebrate the grand opening of a new Beer & Wine Eatery at its location in Dover on Friday from 5-7 p.m., the company announced.

The new eatery is the 105th opened in Pennsylvania, Giant said.

Friday’s opening at the the store, located on 2130 Palomino Road, will feature beer and wine tastings, the company said.

“Our associates are excited to introduce the convenience of in-store beer and wine to our Dover customers; it’s just another way we are helping to make shopping a little easier for them,” said Travis Brenneman, store manager. “More than 300 varieties of local and national brand beer and wine products are now available.”

Customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection in the Beer & Wine Eatery. There is also a “mix-a-six” option, where customers can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers.

Shoppers can also choose from eat-in and take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs, and salads.

The new eatery seats 30 and is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Giant said.

Giant said it enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. To protect the community, associates will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.