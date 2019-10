× Lititz man charged with simple assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Lititz man with simple assault after he allegedly struck an individual in the face.

Police say they were called to the 1st block of East Center Street around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday for a disturbance in progress.

Officers spoke with the victim who reported that Michael McBride, 35, struck the victim in the face.

McBride was taken into custody, arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 bail.