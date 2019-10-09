× Lower Paxton Township Police warn residents of suspected scammers asking for Social Security Numbers over the phone

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police say they’ve fielded numerous reports of an attempting phone scam in the area.

According to police, residents report receiving calls from an individual claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, who informs them a vehicle rented or owned in the resident’s name was involved in some kind of criminal activity. The caller then asks the resident to provide their Social Security Number and date of birth to have the matter cleared up, police say.

Residents are reminded NOT to provide personal information to unknown callers, and to alert police if they receive calls of this nature.