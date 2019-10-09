Man charged after choking, punching woman during domestic incident in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with simple assault, harassment and strangulation in relation to a domestic incident that occurred Tuesday night on the 300 block of N. Fayette St.

Nicholas Scott Ramos is accused of choking and repeatedly punching a 20-year-old woman during a physical dispute, according to Shippensburg Police.

The strangulation charge is a felony, police say. The simple assault charge is a misdemeanor, while the harassment charge is a summary offense.

