Man charged with retail theft, drug paraphernalia possession, and providing false ID to police

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 24-year-old Cambria County man with retail theft, providing false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident Tuesday at an East Cocalico Township Turkey Hill store.

Jacob E. Jones, of Ebensburg, was charged after East Cocalicio Township Police say he stole $10.99 worth of items from the convenience store, located on the 2500 block of Reading Road, at about 5:30 p.m. He returned to the store at about 10:07 p.m. and was taken into custody, police say.

Jones allegedly gave responding officers a false name, but an off-duty officer who was familiar with him identified him as Jones, police say. Jones had several outstanding arrest warrants, according to police.

Police say they found several syringes in Jones’ pocket.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bail.